5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $20.25 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

About 5E Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.