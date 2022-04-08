$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the lowest is $7.25 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $230,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in US Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 37,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.