$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the lowest is $7.25 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $230,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in US Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 37,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.