$7.71 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.13 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CBRE Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

