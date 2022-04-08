700 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $103.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

