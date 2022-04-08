$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $32.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.