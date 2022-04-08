8,220 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $398.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

