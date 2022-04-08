8,618 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.30. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,447. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.