8,740 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

