8,792 Shares in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $338,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

