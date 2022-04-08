8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 1,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,833,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

