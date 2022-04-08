$918.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $918.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $957.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.20 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,955,000 after acquiring an additional 194,544 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 367,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,906. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

