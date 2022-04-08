964,747 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 964,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.