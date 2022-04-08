A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

