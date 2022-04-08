Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

