AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $192.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

NYSE ABBV opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

