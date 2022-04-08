AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $192.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.
ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.
NYSE ABBV opened at $173.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $174.59.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
