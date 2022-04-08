Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

