Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

