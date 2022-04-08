ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $376,480.72

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $376,480.72 and approximately $50,698.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1,302.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

