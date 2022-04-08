AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 4,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,212. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

