Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

ABOS opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

