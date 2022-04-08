Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ADAG opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.