Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $37.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

