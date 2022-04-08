ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 74,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 604,684 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

