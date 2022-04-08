ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 74,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 604,684 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.