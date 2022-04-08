Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $452.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

