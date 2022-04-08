Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

