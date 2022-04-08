Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

AMD stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

