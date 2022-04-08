Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.
AMD stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
