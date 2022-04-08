Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.14

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.14 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.30). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 878,942 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £111.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.05.

Get Advanced Oncotherapy alerts:

In related news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 100,000 shares of Advanced Oncotherapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,098.36).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.