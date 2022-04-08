Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ADZN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,016. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

