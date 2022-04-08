Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at National Bank Financial

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

