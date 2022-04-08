AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 17,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.