Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,075.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

