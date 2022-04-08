Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Affimed stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Affimed by 83.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Affimed by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Affimed by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

