Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) PT Raised to SEK 20

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 19 to SEK 20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AOIFF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

