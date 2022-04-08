ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.04

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and traded as high as $50.02. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 3,434 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.