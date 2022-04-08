Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.54.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

