Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 114.48. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agiliti by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

