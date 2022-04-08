agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 3,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,867,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after buying an additional 2,610,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in agilon health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.