AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 103,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,966. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.