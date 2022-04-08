Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0964

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $48.34 million and $5.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.90 or 1.00082211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00262352 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00318543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00134854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00089839 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

