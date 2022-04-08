AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 1.7%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

