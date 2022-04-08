AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$2.19. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 240,829 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02.

In related news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.