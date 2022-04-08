AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$2.19. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 240,829 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
