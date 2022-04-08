Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ AKUS remained flat at $$4.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,896. Akouos has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

