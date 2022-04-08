Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

