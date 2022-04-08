Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alfi and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.01 $316.44 million $0.46 51.20

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alfi and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 83.83%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84%

Summary

Pinterest beats Alfi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi (Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

