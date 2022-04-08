Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $422.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

