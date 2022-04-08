Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.39. 23,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 402,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
