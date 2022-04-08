Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.39. 23,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 402,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

