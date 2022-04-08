Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Allakos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Allakos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 3,497.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 25,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Allakos has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $313.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

