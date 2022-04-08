Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. 35,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,223. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

