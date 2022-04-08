Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $852.92 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

