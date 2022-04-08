AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as low as $10.90. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 186,992 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
