AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as low as $10.90. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 186,992 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 139,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.